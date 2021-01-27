Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $906.69 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 over the last three months. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

