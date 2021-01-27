Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $906.69 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 over the last three months. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.