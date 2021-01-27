Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Increased to $3.60 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $3.30 to $3.60 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
UEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $348.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.22. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
