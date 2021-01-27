Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Increased to $3.60 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $3.30 to $3.60 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $348.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.22. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.