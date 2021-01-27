H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.14.

NYSE FUL opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

