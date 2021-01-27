MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) vs. Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Head to Head Contrast

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $511.35 million 37.85 $204.90 million $5.40 94.41 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 7 4 0 2.36 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketAxess presently has a consensus price target of $501.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MarketAxess beats Wetouch Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

