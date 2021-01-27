Comparing Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) & W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and W Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -68.52% N/A -11.82% W Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W Technologies has a beta of 4.52, indicating that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and W Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 1.91 $179.07 million $2.24 14.92 W Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than W Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment and W Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 7 7 0 2.50 W Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.20%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than W Technologies.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats W Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About W Technologies

W Technologies, Inc. is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, Ethamada Energy Corp., engages in research and development as well as commercial activities in the production of alternative, green, low-carbon producing energy, a viable alternative to gasoline. It converts and delivers ethanol to the market by processing sorghum into ethanol. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

