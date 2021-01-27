$52.14 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report sales of $52.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $175.60 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

NYSE RCL opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $123.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.