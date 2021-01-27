Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.11

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $7.21. Intevac shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 83,234 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 46,162 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Intevac by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 132,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

