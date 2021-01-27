Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $4.17 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $14.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of FISV opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Mirova grew its holdings in Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

