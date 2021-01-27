Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Investec cut shares of Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Petrofac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

