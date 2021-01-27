Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HESAY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Hold.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

