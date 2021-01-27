Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

