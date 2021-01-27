Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEMTF. Barclays upgraded Nemetschek from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $73.27.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

