Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oddo Bhf raised Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

