good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SLGBF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. good natured Products has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
About good natured Products
Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.