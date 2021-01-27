Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (CPG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE: CPG) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$4.25.

1/11/2021 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.85 to C$3.65.

1/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.50.

12/16/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$4.50.

12/13/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.75.

12/7/2020 – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

