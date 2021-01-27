Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLNCY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY):

1/20/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company's operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. "

1/19/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2021 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2021 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2021 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/15/2020 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/14/2020 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/14/2020 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2020 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/7/2020 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

