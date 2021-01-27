Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.62

Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.62 and traded as low as $0.03. Lazard World Trust Fund shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.62.

Lazard World Trust Fund Company Profile (LON:WTR)

Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.

