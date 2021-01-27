Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.48. Truett-Hurst shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,714 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

About Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST)

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

