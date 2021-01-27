Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.98

Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.98 and traded as low as $22.90. Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 2,512,572 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £453.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.98.

Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.