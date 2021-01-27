Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,768.83

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,768.83 and traded as low as $1,647.00. Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) shares last traded at $1,649.50, with a volume of 807,756 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,817 ($23.74).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,702.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,768.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53. The company has a market cap of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

