Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGIY stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Engie has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.