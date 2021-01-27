ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $8.25 at CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.18.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

