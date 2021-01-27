National Bank Financial Upgrades Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) to “Outperform”

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPXGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

CPXGF stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

