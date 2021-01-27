Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

