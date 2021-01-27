Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts predict that Brother Industries will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

