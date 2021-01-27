BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BAWAG Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of BWAGF stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $47.55.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

