Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Tudor Pickering

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

ENB stock opened at C$44.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.64 billion and a PE ratio of 46.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.06.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6644282 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.00%.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 in the last quarter.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.