L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIQUY. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.
AIQUY opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.
