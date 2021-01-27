Societe Generale Upgrades L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Buy

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIQUY. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

AIQUY opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,083,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

