Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $17.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.22. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

