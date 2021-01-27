The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $11.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.92 billion and the lowest is $11.17 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $12.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $32.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $32.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $43.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

