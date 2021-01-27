PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L)’s (PZC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:PZC opened at GBX 239 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.83. PZ Cussons Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

