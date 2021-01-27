Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.68) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.88. Ideagen plc has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of £709.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,820.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90.

Get Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 0.12 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.04%.

In other Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

About Ideagen plc (IDEA.L)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.