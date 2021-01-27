Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of FLO opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £61.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.53 ($1.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.36.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

