Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L) (LON:FLO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of FLO opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £61.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.53 ($1.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.36.
About Flowtech Fluidpower plc (FLO.L)
