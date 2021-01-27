A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L)’s (BAG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

Get A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The company has a market capitalization of £565.75 million and a P/E ratio of 26.74. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 641 ($8.37). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 508.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 467.71.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.