H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

