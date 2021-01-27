Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €89.40 ($105.18) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.