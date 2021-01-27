Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €124.13 ($146.03).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Tuesday. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €97.16.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

