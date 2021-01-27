Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €124.13 ($146.03).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Tuesday. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €97.16.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

