FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alibaba Group in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $22.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $265.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $719.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.45 and a 200-day moving average of $267.96. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

