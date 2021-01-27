DA Davidson Comments on BOK Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.05.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $77.71 on Monday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BOK Financial by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOK Financial by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 86.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 99.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 109,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1,433.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,454 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.