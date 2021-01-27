FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,140,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.