FY2021 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) alerts:

KNT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) stock opened at C$8.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.58.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.