Kimco Realty Corp to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KIM. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.41.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 447,778 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 380,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

