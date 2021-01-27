Qorvo (QRVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.65-2.65 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $2.65 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QRVO stock opened at $174.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

