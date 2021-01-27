Grubhub (GRUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Grubhub to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. On average, analysts expect Grubhub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $29,854.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $75,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,559 shares of company stock worth $3,816,659. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

