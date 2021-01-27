Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,282,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,986 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,684,000 after buying an additional 534,233 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 286,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,707,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

