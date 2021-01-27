Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after purchasing an additional 126,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

