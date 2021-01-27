8X8 (EGHT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,428.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.