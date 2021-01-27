Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) versus National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Financial Comparison

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get National Health Investors alerts:

This table compares National Health Investors and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 56.94% 12.64% 6.07% Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78%

This table compares National Health Investors and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $318.08 million 9.32 $160.46 million $5.50 12.06 Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 3.77 -$76.00 million $0.39 84.97

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for National Health Investors and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 2 6 0 0 1.75 Weyerhaeuser 0 3 5 0 2.63

National Health Investors presently has a consensus price target of $64.29, suggesting a potential downside of 3.05%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.97%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Volatility and Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. National Health Investors pays out 80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Weyerhaeuser on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.