Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Genel Energy stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $393.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.84. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

